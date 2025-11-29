Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.48 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 45.16%.The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Capital news, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $265,070.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,920. This represents a 86.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.