Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Bank lifted its stake in McKesson by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 73,178.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,285,000 after purchasing an additional 124,403 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 6.5% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $2,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $879.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $807.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $740.86. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $558.13 and a 12 month high of $895.58.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $887.69.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

