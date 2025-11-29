Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Grab by 72.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 83,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 63,608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Grab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 554,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grab by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 125,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Grab had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.81%.The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.44 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GRAB shares. Barclays upped their price target on Grab from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $7.00 target price on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

