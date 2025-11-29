Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,092 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in NU were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in NU during the first quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in NU by 474.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 212.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 17.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

