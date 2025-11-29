Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $568,042,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 30.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,569 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,524,000. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,197,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. BTIG Research started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.50 to $124.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,006 shares of company stock worth $1,851,422 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of AEP opened at $122.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $124.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

