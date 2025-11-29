CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,908 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 530,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 208,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 177,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,496,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,955,000 after purchasing an additional 332,138 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 5.5%

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $18.65 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $18.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

