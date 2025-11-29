Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,746,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,622,000 after acquiring an additional 71,593 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 19.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 397,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $58,403,000. BIT Capital GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,642,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after buying an additional 112,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,748,000 after buying an additional 633,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 145,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $8,025,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,264.40. This trade represents a 52.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 13,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $694,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 297,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,005,519.50. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 616,431 shares of company stock valued at $32,924,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.27.

HIMS opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $598.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

