iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.97 and a 12 month high of $93.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $94.61.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

