CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF $PFFV

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $6,470,000. Trajan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,431,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 96,835 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 38,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $777,000.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFV stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

About Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

