Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.05 and traded as high as $56.21. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $47.05, with a volume of 24,037 shares traded.

Pandora A/S Trading Down 3.4%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $981.83 million for the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

