Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.62 and traded as high as C$12.43. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$12.41, with a volume of 2,942,196 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CS shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$15.00 target price on Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, October 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The firm has a market cap of C$9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.62.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The mining company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.The firm had revenue of C$833.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.8541833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

