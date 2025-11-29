Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.62 and traded as high as C$12.43. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$12.41, with a volume of 2,942,196 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on CS shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$15.00 target price on Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, October 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.36.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CS
Capstone Copper Trading Up 4.6%
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The mining company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.The firm had revenue of C$833.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.8541833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Capstone Copper
Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Copper
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.