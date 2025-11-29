China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.63 and traded as high as C$27.38. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$27.14, with a volume of 39,986 shares traded.

China Gold International Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.98.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$480.42 million for the quarter. China Gold International Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. On average, research analysts expect that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 earnings per share for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd is a company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in China. The company primarily operates two mines in China: the CSH Mine which produces gold, and the Jiama Mine which produces gold and copper. While the majority of the company’s revenue is derived from gold mining, a significant portion of sales still result from copper production.

