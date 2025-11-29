Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.56 and traded as high as $20.72. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 20,299 shares.

Friedman Industries Stock Up 2.7%

The stock has a market cap of $142.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $152.38 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Friedman Industries stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.45% of Friedman Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

