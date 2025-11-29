Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.75 and traded as high as C$42.39. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$42.23, with a volume of 284,879 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CU. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$792.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.4063556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Ltd, a subsidiary of holding company Atco, offers gas and electricity services. The company’s main divisions include electricity (generation, transmission, and distribution), pipelines & liquid (natural gas and water), and Retail Energy. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the firm mainly operates in Canada and Australia, along with some operations in the United States and Mexico.

