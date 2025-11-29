Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 210.37 and traded as high as GBX 290. Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 289, with a volume of 910,645 shares traded.

Serabi Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £218.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 210.37.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration and production company involved in the evaluation and development of gold deposits in Brazil. the Company’s primary interests are its 100% owned Palito Mining Complex and the more recently acquired Coringa Gold Project both located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

