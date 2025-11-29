SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 668.38 and traded as high as GBX 719.80. SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 714.60, with a volume of 1,638,312 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 677 to GBX 700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 854.50.

The company has a market capitalization of £9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and industrial property.

