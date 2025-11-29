Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 455.59 and traded as high as GBX 511. Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 505, with a volume of 476,702 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GFRD shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Galliford Try from GBX 510 to GBX 530 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 price target on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 540.

The company has a market capitalization of £499.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 507.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 455.59.

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 34.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Galliford Try had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Galliford Try Holdings plc will post 25.1560178 earnings per share for the current year.

Galliford Try declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Kris Hampson sold 4,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total transaction of £16,866.98. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Galliford Try is one of the UK’s leading construction groups, working to improve the UK’s built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients.

Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment.

