Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.94 and traded as high as C$68.81. Magna International shares last traded at C$68.39, with a volume of 1,299,581 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Magna International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cfra Research upgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Magna International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magna International

Magna International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.94.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Magna International had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.52%.The business had revenue of C$14.57 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 8.8948171 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International prides itself on a highly entrepreneurial culture and a corporate constitution that outlines distribution of profits to various stakeholders. This automotive supplier’s product groups include exteriors, interiors, seating, roof systems, body and chassis, powertrain, vision and electronic systems, closure systems, electric vehicle systems, tooling and engineering, and contracted vehicle assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.