Analysts Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) PT at $154.89

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.8889.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $135.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $125.75 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.39%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,770.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 320,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,445,779.76. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

