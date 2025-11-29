Financial Contrast: VSee Health (VSEE) vs. Its Competitors

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) is one of 253 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare VSee Health to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VSee Health and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSee Health 1 0 0 1 2.50 VSee Health Competitors 2036 10651 20938 584 2.59

VSee Health presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 778.73%. As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 31.92%. Given VSee Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VSee Health is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

1.0% of VSee Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of VSee Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VSee Health and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VSee Health $10.42 million -$57.70 million -1.84 VSee Health Competitors $2.17 billion $336.98 million -27.94

VSee Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VSee Health. VSee Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares VSee Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSee Health -69.80% -131.02% -43.98% VSee Health Competitors -224.57% -66.58% -6.24%

Summary

VSee Health rivals beat VSee Health on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About VSee Health

VSee Health, Inc. is a no-code or low-code software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. It engages in providing timely, quality healthcare to patients regardless of geographical barriers. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

