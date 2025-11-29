AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital set a $76.00 target price on AngloGold Ashanti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE AU opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $89.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 22.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 33.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 27.3% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

