NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVA shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. CIBC cut NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. National Bankshares lowered NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVA

NuVista Energy Stock Up 0.4%

NuVista Energy Company Profile

TSE:NVA opened at C$18.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.13. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$10.44 and a twelve month high of C$18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.35.

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.