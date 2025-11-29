Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 2.3%

PBA stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.75. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $911.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 101.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.