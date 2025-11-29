Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,498,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,566,000 after acquiring an additional 174,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cabot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,606,000 after buying an additional 108,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,656,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Cabot by 6.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 608,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

CBT stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.95. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cabot Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $115.16.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.02 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%.Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-7.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cabot from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cabot from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $63.67.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

