Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 680,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 106,627 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,287,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 691,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sealed Air by 9.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 43.1% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 519,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 156,309 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,545,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,555,000 after purchasing an additional 228,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEE. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. Sealed Air Corporation has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $44.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

