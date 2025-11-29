Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 154,288 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,288 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 100.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 283.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.52. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $164.07.

Insider Activity

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $1.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 11.44%.The firm had revenue of $288.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Jacki Sue Kelley bought 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,991.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,745.50. The trade was a 7.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Mclevish purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $196,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 35,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,240. This represents a 11.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,008 shares of company stock worth $332,305 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FRPT

About Freshpet

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.