Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in OFG Bancorp $OFG

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OFG. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth $209,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OFG Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In related news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 25,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $1,033,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,441.25. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,131.55. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,247,747. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG opened at $39.73 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.40.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.