Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in aTyr Pharma, Inc. $ATYR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.24% of aTyr Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATYR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 74.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATYR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATYR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jones Trading downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut aTyr Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 317,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $298,919.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,413,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,241.62. This trade represents a 29.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

