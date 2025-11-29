Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.13% of Omnicom Group worth $18,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 117.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,213,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,411 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,040,000 after buying an additional 1,199,725 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,836.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,965,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,909,000 after purchasing an additional 887,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.3%

OMC stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.86.

Omnicom Group Increases Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

