Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,250 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. $CRK

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,263,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,433.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 51,897 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -111.77 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $449.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.54 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRK. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.60.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Stories

