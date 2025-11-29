Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,622,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $222.80.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:IBP opened at $268.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.03.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $778.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.98 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total value of $1,258,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,538.37. This represents a 13.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

