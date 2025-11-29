Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,290 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,061.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 231.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.58). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. The firm had revenue of $159.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $76,366.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,857.07. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,942 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $250,252.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,132.77. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,456 shares of company stock worth $328,486. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

