Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 668,159 Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 668,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Mirion Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIR. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 360,400.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 24.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 582.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Northland Capmk raised Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of MIR stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.17 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirion Technologies news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $7,149,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,937,000. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

