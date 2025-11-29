Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 27,600 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of Trimble worth $16,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,988,450,000 after acquiring an additional 582,124 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Trimble by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 9,019,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $685,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,851 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Trimble by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,161,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $317,620,000 after purchasing an additional 516,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,840,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $252,132,000 after purchasing an additional 339,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $602,015.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,186.44. This represents a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $139,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,770. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,083 shares of company stock worth $1,904,798 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $78.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

