Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 10,837 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $16,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,070,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 24,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 634.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 35,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.17.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 0.3%

PKG opened at $204.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.92. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1-year low of $172.71 and a 1-year high of $249.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

