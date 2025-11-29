Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 18,483 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited $IMO

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,457 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,483 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 26,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 812,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Imperial Oil by 2,275.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 541,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,867,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 532,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,668,000 after purchasing an additional 365,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMO. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Stories

