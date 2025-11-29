Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Five Star Bancorp $FSBC

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 493,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of Five Star Bancorp worth $14,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 375.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 32.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSBC shares. Stephens downgraded Five Star Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $43.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $738.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.52. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $37.74.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 23.18%.The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.