Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 76,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 556,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,181,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,646,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,206,000 after acquiring an additional 589,365 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $191.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.52 and a 200-day moving average of $184.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $192.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

