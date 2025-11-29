Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 4,650 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 22.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ST. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $104,067.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,093.20. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $25,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,675.20. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 274,932 shares of company stock worth $7,962,744 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $931.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.83 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -240.00%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

