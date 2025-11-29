Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.08% of Texas Pacific Land worth $18,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 50.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5,100.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE TPL opened at $864.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $932.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $998.72. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52 week low of $838.27 and a 52 week high of $1,692.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.50). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPL

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.