Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Shares in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 186,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,617,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.35% of Soleno Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,429,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,785,000 after acquiring an additional 218,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of -2.92. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $90.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.12. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $66.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Lifesci Capital raised Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.46.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

