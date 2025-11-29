Franklin Resources Inc. Has $15.41 Million Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,862 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.46% of Hercules Capital worth $15,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 79.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 51.46%.The company had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

In related news, Director Gayle A. Crowell purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $106,620.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 78,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,978.79. The trade was a 8.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

