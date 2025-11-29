Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 146,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Gentex by 19.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 5.8% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Gentex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

GNTX opened at $22.83 on Friday. Gentex Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $570.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.10 million. Gentex had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

