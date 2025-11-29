Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 33,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 52.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 94,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 605.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 102,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 88,338 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,589,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,147,000 after buying an additional 1,338,153 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,933.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 240,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 232,813 shares in the last quarter.

CNK opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Cinemark had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The company had revenue of $857.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 34.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

