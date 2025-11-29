Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 132,190 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,775 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 132,190 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 131.3% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLF. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.