Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 82.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,927.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 354.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cfra Research upgraded Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.17 per share, for a total transaction of $84,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,040. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lincoln National Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $43.66.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

