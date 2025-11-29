Creative Planning Sells 1,221 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF $RWJ

Creative Planning cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 235.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $96,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $49.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
