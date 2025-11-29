Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 737.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,042,000 after purchasing an additional 865,608 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 864,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,086,000 after purchasing an additional 589,816 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,483,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after buying an additional 450,099 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,830,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,280,000 after buying an additional 401,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $88,286,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $191.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.04 and its 200 day moving average is $204.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $178.64 and a 1-year high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

