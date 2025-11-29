iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43,235.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 913,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after purchasing an additional 911,403 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,580.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 724,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,393,000 after buying an additional 773,682 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 111.2% during the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 74,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 741,127 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,895,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 198,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,703,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $103.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average of $95.65.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.