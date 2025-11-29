Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 76.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,121,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,250,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 17.1% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 275,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 40,153 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. Verra Mobility Corp has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 65.57% and a net margin of 5.42%.The firm had revenue of $261.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRRM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

